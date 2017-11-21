FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's easyJet encouraged by pricing trends as it outlines Air Berlin costs
November 21, 2017 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's easyJet encouraged by pricing trends as it outlines Air Berlin costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said it expected pricing trends in the first quarter to be positive, helping it to offset costs associated with its planned acquisition of parts of Air Berlin.

EasyJet said on Tuesday that operations at Berlin’s Tegel airport would run a headline loss of around 60 million pounds ($79.5 million) in 2018, with one off costs of around 100 million pounds. Headline profit before tax for 2017 came in at 408 million pounds, in easyJet’s range of 405-410 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

