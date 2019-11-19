Industrials
November 19, 2019 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Budget airline easyJet to offset carbon emissions from all flights

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday said it would become the world’s first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from flying.

The airline said that it would cost around 25 million pounds ($32.42 million) to offset the emissions in the next financial year, as it reported full-year results for the year ending Sept. 30 in line with previous guidance.

$1 = 0.7712 pounds Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below