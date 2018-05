LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet posted a narrower half-year pretax loss and guided that it expected revenue per seat to be positive in the second half of the year.

The company posted a pretax loss of 68 million pounds ($92 million) for the six months ended March 31, an improvement on the 236 million pounds loss it made in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7383 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)