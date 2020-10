Oct 22 (Reuters) - Plant-based egg producer Eat Just Inc is working with an adviser to raise at least $200 million in a transaction that may value the company at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported here on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)