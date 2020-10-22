Plant-based egg maker Eat Just eyes $2 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Plant-based egg producer Eat Just Inc is working with an adviser to raise at least $200 million in a transaction that may value the company at $2 billion or more, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms haven’t been finalized, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the people.

“As a high-growth company focused on expanding Just Egg sales and capacity expansion needs, we are always evaluating sources of capital to achieve our mission to build a healthier, safer food system,” Andrew Noyes, a spokesman for the maker of mung bean-based egg substitute, told Reuters.

Reuters reported here in August that the San Francisco-based startup aimed to turn an operating profit before the end of 2021, after which it would consider an initial public offering.