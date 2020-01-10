Eataly says Andrea Guerra to stay on as chairman

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian high-end food retailer Eataly said on Friday its executive chairman Andrea Guerra would leave his management role in the company but would stay on as chairman.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the manager was stepping down as executive chairman though it was not immediately clear what Guerra’s next job would be.

Eataly said in a statement that the change was part of a broader governance review and that Nicola Farinetti, son of the group’s founder, would stay on as CEO.

“Andrea gave a decisive contribution to accelerating the development of the company,” founder Oscar Farinetti said in the statement, referring to Guerra. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)