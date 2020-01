Jan 21 (Reuters) - Power management company Eaton Corp said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its hydraulics business to Danish industrial company Danfoss A/S for $3.3 billion in cash.

However, Eaton said it would retain its filtration and golf grip businesses currently reported under the hydraulics segment. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)