BRIEF-Eaton wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit alleging securities fraud--US judge

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eaton corp wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit accusing company of securities fraud -- u.s. Judge INVESTORS CLAIMED THAT EATON MISLED THEM ABOUT A PLANNED STRATEGIC SHIFT AWAY FROM ITS TRADITIONAL VEHICLE AND AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS KOELTL SAYS INVESTORS FAILED TO SHOW EATON HAD A DUTY TO DISCLOSE HYPOTHETICAL TAX CONSEQUENCES OF A SPINOFF OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS, WHICH NEVER TOOK PLACE U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE JOHN KOELTL IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF INVESTORS IN EATON STOCK, OPTIONS FROM MAY 2012 TO JUNE 2014 KOELTL SAYS THE INVESTORS BROUGHT MANY OF THEIR CLAIMS TOO LATE KOELTL SAYS INVESTORS FAILED TO SHOW EATON AND TOP EXECUTIVES INTENDED TO DEFRAUD THEM