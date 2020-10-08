Morgan Stanley to buy Eaton Vance for $7 billion

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Thursday it would buy investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp EV.N for about $7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Eaton’s shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash and 0.5833 Morgan Stanley shares for each share held. The deal represents a premium of 38% to Eaton’s last closing price on Wednesday.
Eaton’s shares jumped 36.3% to $55.79, while Morgan Stanley was down 2.6% in premarket trading.
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
