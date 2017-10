Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asset management company Eaton Vance Corp appointed Richard Froio as chief compliance officer based in Boston.

Froio previously worked with investment management firm PIMCO and was also a member of its global wealth management executive operating committee.

Froio will report to Chief Legal Officer Frederick Marius.