May 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc is looking at new payment options for customers, including cryptocurrency, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

The e-commerce firm is also exploring ways to get in to the business of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Iannone said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)