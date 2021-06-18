Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Adevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in $13 bln advertising tie-up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. e-commerce group eBay and Norway’s Adevinta have secured final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay’s Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around $13 billion at current stock market prices. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up