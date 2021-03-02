Ebay, Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 bln tie-up

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norway’s Adevinta and U.S. e-commerce group eBay aim to sell three smaller British units in order to obtain regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the two firms said on Tuesday.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month said Adevinta and eBay would have to resolve the watchdog’s concerns before proceeding with their $9.2 billion deal. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)