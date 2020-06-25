Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
UK competition watchdog to start second phase of probe into Stubhub-Viagogo deal

June 25 (Reuters) - UK’s competition regulator said on Thursday it will conduct an in-depth investigation of ticket reseller Viagogo’s $4.05 billion deal for the ticketing unit of U.S. e-commerce company eBay Inc.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the proposed undertakings offered by Viagogo and StubHub were "not a clear-cut solution" to address the concerns the regulator had raised regarding the acquisition. (reut.rs/382CkU8)

Viagogo said it will continue to work with the CMA during phase two of the review, while Stubhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

