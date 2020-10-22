Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's competition watchdog says Viagogo's StubHub deal will reduce competition

By Reuters Staff

Oct 22 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog said on Thursday ticket reseller Viagogo’s $4.05 billion completed deal for StubHub, the ticketing unit of U.S. e-commerce company eBay Inc, will reduce competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its in-depth investigation provisionally found that the merger could lead to increases in fees for customers and could result in a lower quality of service and reduced innovation in the sector. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

