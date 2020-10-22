Viagogo may have to sell all or part of StubHub: UK watchdog

(Reuters) - Viagogo may need to sell all or part of StubHub, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Thursday, after an in-depth probe into its $4.05 billion purchase of eBay's EBAY.O ticket reselling unit.

The merger could lead to increased fees for customers, including individuals, who resell or buy secondary tickets to live events, the CMA said its investigation found.

It could also result in a lower quality of service and reduce competition and innovation in the sector, the CMA said.

“Whilst we disagree with the provisional conclusion that the deal would reduce competition, we look forward to working with the CMA to deliver a comprehensive solution which addresses their concerns,” a Viagogo spokesperson said.

The two companies are close rivals in an already very concentrated market with no significant additional competitors and hold a combined market share of more than 90%, the CMA said.

“We will continue to work cooperatively with the CMA through their review of the transaction. During this period, the StubHub and Viagogo brands and operations will continue to be held separate as agreed with the CMA,” a StubHub spokeswoman said.

The CMA, which started its probe in April, said it was mindful of the significant impact of the coronavirus crisis on the live events industry.

“However, the evidence is that Viagogo and StubHub would remain important competitors for the foreseeable future without the merger,” the CMA said.

EBay completed the sale of StubHub in February, a year after it came under pressure from activist investors to hive off some of its businesses.