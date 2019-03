MUNICH, March 25 (Reuters) - Scout24, the Germany-based autos and property marketplace, on Monday expressed an interest in acquisitions if EBay sells its classifieds business following pressure from activist investors to do so.

“That is a concrete example we are looking at,” CEO Tobias Hartmann told journalists after Scout24 reported double-digit growth in revenue and profits last year. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)