CORRECTED-EBay third-quarter revenue beats estimates

(Corrects to remove reference to bigger rivals in paragraph 1)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc’s quarterly revenue topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic flocked to online shopping.

Revenue rose to $2.61 billion from $2.08 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)