Company News
January 29, 2019 / 9:21 PM / in an hour

EBay beats sales estimates for holiday quarter

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as customers spent more in the holiday shopping season and a multi-year effort to make its platform more user friendly yielded results.

The company reported sales of $2.88 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier and slightly higher than analysts’ average expectation of $2.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income from continuing operations was $763 million or 80 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.6 billion or $2.51 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a one-time tax-related expense of more than $3 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below