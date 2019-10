Oct 23 (Reuters) - EBay Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates, as it faces intense competition from Amazon.com and Walmart Inc.

The e-commerce company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion, while analysts on average were expecting $2.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)