EBay fourth-quarter revenue beats estimates

Jan 28 (Reuters) - EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company’s efforts to simplify user experience attracted more customers.

Revenue fell about 2% to $2.82 billion, beating analysts’ expectation of $2.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $558 million, or 69 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $763 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)