Oct 30 (Reuters) - EBay Inc reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as tweaks to its websites and a focus on marketing attracted more buyers.

The company’s profit rose to $721 million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $520 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.65 billion from $2.50 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)