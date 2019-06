KAMPALA, June 13 (Reuters) - A second patient affected with the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda has died in the current outbreak, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

“A grandmother also died last night,” Emanuel Ainebyona, Uganda health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

The first fatality, a five-year-old boy who had crossed into Uganda from Democratic Republic of Congo, died late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema Writing by Omar Mohammed Editing by Gareth Jones)