LONDON (Reuters) - Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to a request from Iraq to become a shareholder, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The request was approved during the EBRD’s 2020 annual meeting, held in virtual session because of the coronavirus outbreak.