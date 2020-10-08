EBRD to push ahead with Turkey medical emergency loan - official

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is going ahead with a plan to provide a medical emergency loan to Turkey and has not received any guidance from shareholders to alter its approach, a senior EBRD official said on Thursday.

Turkey is the single biggest investment destination for the development bank, which is majority-owned by the G7 economic powers. The lender’s investments in the country have totalled 12.5 billion euros across 325 projects.

Earlier in October the European Union, which owns part of the EBRD’s capital and co-finances investments with it, warned Turkey that it could impose sanctions on Ankara if “provocations and pressures” continue in the East Mediterranean.

“We are currently looking at helping Turkey with an emergency loan on the medical side, it will be one of our first projects on the sovereign side,” said the EBRD’s outgoing acting President Juergen Rigterink, adding the project was “not under review”.

Asked about the bank’s involvement in Belarus, Rigterink said the lender was monitoring developments closely and consulting with shareholders.

“We have only invested in the private sector in Belarus and expect that to be case in the future,” he said.

In late September, the European Union’s lending arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), said it would stop funding new projects in Belarus as part of the bloc’s response to the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a source close to the bank.

The EBRD invested a record 390 million euros through 24 private and public sector projects in Belarus in 2019, and 160 million euros ($188 million) in Belarus in the first half of 2020.

The bank’s approach to investments in Russia has also not changed, EBRD officials added.

($1 = 0.8510 euros)