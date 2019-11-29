EBRD backs Mytilineos eurobond issue

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it had invested 45 million euros ($49.6 million) or 9% in Greek industrial group Mytilineos’ 500 million eurobond offering.

Mytilineos is active in the metallurgy, power, and engineering sectors.

The EBRD started investing in Greece on a temporary basis in 2015 to support the country’s economic recovery.

The bank has invested over 3 billion euros to date in more than 50 projects in the corporate, financial, energy and infrastructure sectors of Greece’s economy.

Mytilineos mandated Citigroup, HSBC and JPMorgan as joint bookrunners for the 5-year, 2.5% fixed-coupon senior notes maturing in December 2024. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Evans)