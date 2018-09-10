EBRD could buy stakes in Slovenian banks NLB and Abanka

BLED, Slovenia, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) could buy stakes in Slovenian banks Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Abanka, which are due to be privatised this year and the next, an EBRD official said on Monday.

“(Our participation) depends obviously on the conditions. We will look into them,” EBRD vice president Pierre Heilbronn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a political and business forum in the Alpine resort of Bled. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)