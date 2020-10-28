Appetite for pasta and rice boosts Spain's Ebro net profit

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ebro Foods profit jumped almost 28% in the first nine months of 2020, as people forced to eat more at home due to coronavirus restrictions snapped up pasta and rice in its main markets.

The company, which says it is the world’s second-largest rice seller and maker of dry and fresh pasta, said on Wednesday its net profit during the January-September period rose to 146.7 million euros ($173.4 million), driven by its premium rice and pasta brands. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)