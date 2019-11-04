Santander in £350 mln deal for stake in UK's Ebury

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Santander has taken a 350 million pound ($453 million) majority stake in UK-based Ebury as part of a digital strategy to boost growth through new ventures, the Spanish bank announced on Monday.

Ebury is a trade and foreign exchange facilitator for small and medium-sized companies which operates in 19 countries and 140 currencies, Santander said in a statement.

Santander said it is acquiring 50.1% of Ebury for 350 million pounds, of which 70 million will be new primary equity to support Ebury’s plans to enter new markets in Latin America and Asia.