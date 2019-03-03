Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2019 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Egypt’s Eastern Co shares up 5 percent at opening on Egypt stock exchange

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s top cigarette maker Eastern Company SAE shares were up 5 percent at opening on Egypt stock exchange after share offer to reach 17.50 Egyptian pounds($1.00)per share.

The company sold 95 percent of the shares on offer in the private sale and will sell the remainder at a public offer that begins on Sunday.

The Egyptian government had been planning to launch a programme of sales in state companies last October by selling 4.5 percent of Eastern Company.

The total amount of the IPO will not exceed 1.635 billion pounds. ($1 = 17.4600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below