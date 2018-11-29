ECB's Angeloni says recent events make sovereign-bank link more worrying

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The link tying the fate of a country’s lenders to state risks within the eurozone is still intact and has become even more worrying in light of recent events, a European Central Bank senior supervisor said.

Addressing a banking conference in Milan, Ignazio Angeloni, who represents the ECB on the EU’s bank supervision board, said the European banking system had failed to integrate due to missing pieces in the infrastructure that was meant to underpin the banking union and flawed regulation.

“The nexus between banking and sovereign risks remain intact ... and some are reluctant to advance (towards a banking union) because they realise that while non performing loans have been reduced sovereign risks are very significant and recent events in some countries make them even more worrying,” he said.