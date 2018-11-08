Financials
Austrian central bank governor Nowotny new chairman of ECB's audit committee

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Austrian central bank said on Thursday that its governor Ewald Nowotny had been elected the new chairman of the European Central Bank’s audit committee.

Nowotny has been a member of the audit committee since September 2015. The committee assists the ECB’S Governing Council on matters including financial information integrity, compliance with laws, regulations and codes of conduct, internal controls oversight and the performance of audit functions.

