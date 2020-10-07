ECB hires Proissl as communications chief from ESM

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has hired European Stability Mechanism spokesperson Wolfgang Proissl as its head of communication, replacing Christine Graeff, who joined Credit Suisse earlier this year, the bank said on Wednesday.

Proissl, a former Financial Times correspondent, will take up his new role from Jan. 1.

ECB communications chiefs are usually instrumental in steering the bank’s message and attend rate-setting Governing Council meetings. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)