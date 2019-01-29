Austria to name Holzmann as central bank chief, succeeding Nowotny -sources

VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria’s coalition government will name on Wednesday 69-year old economist Robert Holzmann as the next governor of the central bank, government officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity, replacing Ewald Nowotny.

The governor sits on the European Central Bank’s rate-setting Governing Council.

Holzmann, a pensions specialist who has worked at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, has long been the favourite to replace Nowotny, whose term expires at the end of August. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Gareth Jones)