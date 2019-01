VIENNA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Austria confirmed on Wednesday it had nominated far-right pick Robert Holzmann as the next governor of its central bank and its voice on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, and that it plans to bid for a second post on the bank’s executive board.

Holzmann, a 69-year-old economist who has specialised in pension systems, was formally nominated by Austria’s cabinet. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)