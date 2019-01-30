UPDATE 1-Austria confirms far-right pick to head central bank

(Add quotes, background, context)

VIENNA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Austria said on Wednesday it nominated far-right pick Robert Holzmann to head its central bank and be its voice on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, and that it plans to bid for a second post on the bank’s executive board.

Holzmann, a 69-year-old economist and pensions specialist, was formally nominated by the cabinet as part of an institutional carve-up between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives and their coalition partner, the far-right Freedom Party.

The announcement confirmed earlier comments from officials.

Holzmann, an economic liberal whose views on monetary policy are largely unknown, has long been the favourite to succeed incumbent Ewald Nowotny, whose term runs until the end of August.

The post comes with Austria’s seat on the ECB’s rate-setting Governing Council.

Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said he also expected Austria to name a candidate for one of the several other jobs becoming available in the next year on the ECB’s Executive Board, which runs the central bank and makes policy proposals.

“I assume that we will designate a candidate for a post (there),” Loeger told reporters before a weekly cabinet meeting.

Loeger did not say which position Austria was aiming for or who its pick might be. Austrian officials have said current Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Andreas Ittner is a likely candidate, though they have also said the process will involve much horse-trading between euro zone member states.

ECB chief economist Peter Praet’s term ends on May 31. Euro zone finance ministers will decide on a candidate to replace him at their next meeting, on Feb. 11.

Other posts becoming available within the next year are those of board member Benoit Coeure and ECB President Mario Draghi.

Loeger first said in September that Austria planned to push for an Executive Board job.

The Finance Ministry said three other officials in addition to Holzmann had been formally nominated to posts on the Austrian National Bank’s board. Their nominations must be confirmed by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)