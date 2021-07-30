Carige, Novo Banco and Piraeus among worst performers in ECB test

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Carige, Portugal’s Novo Banco and Greece’s Piraeus were among the worst performers in a health check of second-tier euro zone banks published by the European Central Bank on Friday.

The three lenders were among a dozen banks that would be left with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of less than 8% of their assets in the adverse scenario of the ECB’s stress test.

The ECB conducted its own stress test on 51 euro zone banks that were too small to be part of a wider exercise led by the European Banking Authority, the results of which were published earlier on Friday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)