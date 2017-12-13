France's Credit Mutuel Arkea loses case to avoid ECB supervision

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Europe’s top court rejected on Wednesday an appeal by French bank Credit Mutuel Arkea’s to avoid being supervised by the European Central Bank.

“The General Court dismisses the actions brought by the Credit mutuel Arkea and upholds the two decisions of the ECB,” the General Court of the European Union said.

Arkea had objected to the ECB supervising it and other banks in the Credit Mutuel network through their central body Confédération nationale du Crédit mutuel (CNCM). (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)