Bonds News
August 7, 2019 / 8:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB to test five Croatian banks as country aims for euro entry

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would carry out a stress test of five Croatian banks, a preliminary step in Zagreb’s bid to join the euro zone.

Zagrebačka banka, Privredna banka Zagreb, Erste & Steiermärkische Bank, OTP banka Hrvatska and Hrvatska poštanska banka will all be tested, with results expected in May 2020, the ECB added.

Croatia last month submitted a formal bid to join the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM-2), an early stage on the path to membership of the euro currency. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below