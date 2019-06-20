Top ECB supervisor unhappy with bankers’ cash bonuses

DUBLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Several euro zone banks are falling short of the European Central Bank’s expectations by paying bonuses in cash, which fosters a short-sighted approach to management, the ECB’s top supervisor Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

“Quite a few banks still fall short of our expectations,” Andrea Enria told a conference in Dublin. “Bonuses are, for instance, still paid out mostly in cash instead of stocks or other financial instruments.”

“Thus, compensation is decoupled from the sustainability of the bank. This fosters a short-term view, where today’s profits take precedence over tomorrow’s stock price and ability to pay creditors,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)