ECB to enforce bad loan rules after analysis of each bank -Angeloni

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will only enforce its new, contested rules forcing banks to set aside more cash for loans that sour after a “detailed analysis” of each lender, a senior ECB supervisor said on Wednesday.

“The ECB will never oblige a bank to respect the addendum criteria without first conducting a detailed analysis of the specific circumstances of the bank,” Ignazio Angeloni told members of parliament in Italy, where the proposed guidelines have met with fierce opposition. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)