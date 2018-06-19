ECB promises more detail on bad loans plan this year

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is still working on a plan to deal with unpaid loans carried over from the economic crisis and will provide more detail “later this year”, its chief supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

“On the question of how to address the stock of NPLs (non-performing loans), we are still developing our policy but I expect to be able to discuss it with you in more detail later this year,” she told the European Parliament. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Francesco Canepa)