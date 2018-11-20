Financials
November 20, 2018

ECB steps up scrutiny of banks at high risk of money laundering

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is stepping up scrutiny of banks at high risk of money laundering activity by launching a dedicated network of supervisors, its chief supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

“The AML (anti-money laundering) Office will set-up and chair ‘an AML Network’ among Joint Supervisory Teams in charge of the banks whose business model leads to a high level of money laundering risks,” Nouy told European Union parlamentarians. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

