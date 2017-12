FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - One euro zone bank is falling short of the European Central Bank’s capital requirements, the ECB said on Monday, meaning it will need to raise cash quickly or face intervention by the supervisor.

The ECB did not name any bank in its annual review of the 119 lenders on its watch. On average, it asked these banks to hold capital worth 10.6 percent of their risky assets, roughly stable from the year before. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)