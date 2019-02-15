ECB supervisor warns of risk to banks from volatile markets

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Financial markets are likely to become a “more prominent” source of risk for euro zone banks as volatility increases, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Friday.

“Financial market conditions have already tightened, with asset price volatility rising and certain risk spreads – notably those of some emerging market economies – also increasing,” Angeloni told an event in Italy.

“Taken together, these developments suggest that market risks are likely to become more prominent.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)