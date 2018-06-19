ECB's Nouy says could take case-by-case approach to banks' bad loans

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering ditching a plan to impose new rules on all euro zone banks under its watch to reduce their bad loans, and instead moving towards a “case-by-case approach”, the head of its supervisory body said on Tuesday.

“We are more going to a case-by-case approach, probably, but with some safety elements,” the ECB supervisor Daniele Nouy told EU lawmakers in Brussels, adding that no decision had yet been taken. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)