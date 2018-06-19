FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
June 19, 2018 / 1:51 PM / in 2 hours

ECB's Nouy says could take case-by-case approach to banks' bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering ditching a plan to impose new rules on all euro zone banks under its watch to reduce their bad loans, and instead moving towards a “case-by-case approach”, the head of its supervisory body said on Tuesday.

“We are more going to a case-by-case approach, probably, but with some safety elements,” the ECB supervisor Daniele Nouy told EU lawmakers in Brussels, adding that no decision had yet been taken. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.