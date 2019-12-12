Euro zone banks set for capital rebate as bar is lowered: ECB

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set for a reduction in their capital requirements as new rules lower the bar for which bonds count towards the mandatory buffer, the European Central Bank’s top supervisors said on Thursday.

“According to our calculations, the change will generate an average reduction in Core Equity Tier 1 requirements of 90 basis points, as banks will be able to rely on lower quality additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, which is now available at favourable conditions,” Andrea Enria told the European Parliament. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)