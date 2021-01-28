Nine euro zone banks ate into capital buffer since pandemic - ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nine euro zone banks ate into their capital buffers last year, making use of leeway granted by supervisors to help them cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the ECB said on Thursday.

“Nine banks are making use of the relief measures... with CET1 (Core Equity Tier 1) levels based on Q3 2020 below the CET1 requirements and guidance pre-COVID-19 measures,” the ECB said in its annual review of lenders on its watch. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)