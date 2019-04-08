REFILE-One euro zone bank falls short of ECB capital requirements

(Fixes typo in 1st paragraph)

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - One euro zone bank is falling short of the European Central Bank’s capital requirements for 2019, which were slightly increased from the year before, an ECB presentation showed on Monday.

“Most significant institutions already have capital levels above the CET1 levels and buffers required by the ECB and national authorities, respectively,” the ECB said in a press release accompanying the presentation. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)