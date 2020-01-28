Bonds News
January 28, 2020 / 7:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Six euro zone banks fall short of ECB capital demands

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Six euro zone banks have fallen short of the European Central Bank’s capital demands and have been asked to top up their Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, the ECB said on Tuesday.

“Six out of the 109 banks that participated in the (evaluation) showed CET1 levels below the Pillar 2 guidance,” the ECB said. “For those banks which have not taken satisfactory measures in the last quarter of 2019, remedial actions have been requested within a precise timeline.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

